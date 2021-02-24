Show Me The Body – “Survive”

The last we heard from Show Me The Body was in 2019, with the release of their full-length Dog Whistle. Today they’re back with news of its followup, a three-track EP called Survive. It’s out in just under a month, and a press release teases more to come from the band in the not-too-distant future.

Here’s what the group had to say about the EP:

During this isolation we had to recalibrate. Recalibrate both how we exist as a band and how we cultivate power within our community. Our live performance is not just a moment for us, it’s our weapon, our language, and our ceremony. Without it, we had to reconfigure how we interact with our community. We established CORPUS headquarters. With our team, we started CORPUS Family, a branch of CORPUS focused on community initiatives; Burning World Book Club, a clothing drive, and a studio residency. We are preparing CORPUS Self-Defense initiatives as well as open jam sessions as soon as safety will allow for it. We built a studio in our headquarters. Survive is the first project to be written and recorded top to bottom in the CORPUS studio. The songs deal with spiritual and physical isolation, as well as staying ready and preparing for the next time we come together.

Along with the announcement, Show Me The Body have shared the EP’s title track. (The EP is rounded out by “Rubberband” and “People On TV” otherwise.) It’s a characteristically roiling, blistering track, and it ties in with the whole ethos of Show Me The Body’s pandemic activity by depicting self-defense training. Check it out below.

The Survive EP is out 3/19 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.