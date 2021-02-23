Dropkick Murphys – “Middle Finger”

People around here like to get all hoity-toity when we talk about the Boston Celtic punk institution Dropkick Murphys, but guess what, fuckers! Dropkick Murphys stomp ass! Always have! Every few years, Dropkick Murphys will reliably come out ripping with another album of beery, obvious fists-up singalong songs, and that album will reliably rule. Today, we find out that a new one called Turn Up That Dial is coming out this spring.

Turn Up That Dial follows 2017’s 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory, and the band recorded it mostly during the pandemic — heading into the studio in shifts, two members at a time. (The Murphys have been busy during the quarantine era. Back in May, they played a livestream show at an empty Fenway Park, with Bruce Springsteen joining them remotely for a couple of songs.) The new album features the previously-released singles “Smash Shit Up” and “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding,” and it’s also got “Middle Finger,” the new joint that they shared today.

You know exactly how “Middle Finger” will sound before you hit play. It’s a fast, joyous folk-punk song with a whole lot of accordion and tin whistle, and it’s all about being unable to keep your middle finger down. I like it! Listen below!

TRACKLIST:

01 “Turn Up That Dial”

02 “L-EE-B-O-Y”

03 “Middle Finger”

04 “Queen Of Suffolk County”

05 “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding”

06 “H.B.D.M.F.”

07 “Good As Gold”

08 “Smash Shit Up”

09 “Chosen Few”

10 “City By The Sea”

11 “I Wish You Were Here”

Turn Up That Dial is out 4/30 on Born & Bred Records.