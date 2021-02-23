Vanessa Bryant Condemns Meek Mill’s “Extremely Insensitive And Disrespectful” Kobe Lyric

Meek Mill has run afoul of Kobe Bryant’s widow due to a lyric about the late basketball star on a recently leaked song. When the Lil Baby collab “Don’t Worry” leaked last week, listeners immediately highlighted a line referencing Meek’s fellow Philadelphia native Kobe’s death in a helicopter crash a year ago: “This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me/ But she ain’t ever showed me/ Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper/ It be another Kobe.” In response to criticism about the lyric, Meek tweeted, “somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol.” Now he’s facing blowback from Vanessa Bryant herself.

In an Instagram story Monday, Vanessa posted a screenshot of Meek’s Kobe lyric along with the following message: “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Less than an hour after Vanessa’s message, Meek appeared to respond in a since-deleted tweet: “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!” Later in the evening, he posted some slightly more diplomatic but still defensive sentiments. “I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet,” Meek wrote. “I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally.” He added, “I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant speaks out about Meek Mill’s lyric about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/XPXvcdrzbF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2021

Meek Mill seemingly responds to Vanessa Bryant's Instagram story about his insensitive Kobe Bryant lyrics: "f#%k ya feelings!" pic.twitter.com/CIiij8bH5a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2021

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021