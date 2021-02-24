Real Estate – “Half A Human”

Real Estate have announced a new EP, Half A Human, which will be released next month. It’s made up of tracks they worked on during last year’s full-length The Main Thing but didn’t finish for one reason or another. During the pandemic, the band completed the songs remotely. Today, they’re sharing the EP’s title track, which they’ve played live a bunch.

“Life keeps changing and additional responsibilities and stresses keep being added, but this band is still here,” Martin Courtney said in a statement. “When I was writing a lot of these songs, I was feeling a little weird about being in a band. Like, ‘how is this still a thing?’ I was feeling silly about it and then coming around to it at the same time. This is what we’re good at and it’s what we love to do and want to keep doing. I don’t want to do anything else.”

Check out “Half A Human” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Desire Path”

02 “Half A Human”

03 “Soon”

04 “D+”

05 “In The Garden”

06 “Ribbon”

The Half A Human EP is out 3/26 via Domino. Pre-order it here.