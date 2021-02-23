The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is making a biopic about Robbie Williams. Although he never managed to break through in America, the UK pop star first found fame in the ’90s as a member of the boy band Take That before going on to achieve massive commercial success as a solo artist.

Deadline reports that the film, entitled Better Man, will be a “fantastical coming of age story” about Williams’ ascent. In addition to directing, Gracey co-wrote the film with first-time screenwriters Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson, and production is expected to begin this summer.

“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story,” Gracey tells Deadline. “Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place.”

“This whole script was born of hours of Robbie and myself getting together at this recording studio he has at his house. We would just leave the mic on record and chat for hours,” Gracey explains. “Some sessions weren’t great and in the last five minutes he would say something that was so honest and truthful, it blew my mind.”