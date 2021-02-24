Half Waif – “Party’s Over”

Last month, Half Waif released a song called “Orange Blossoms,” the A-side to a new 7″ that marks her first new material since last year’s The Caretaker. Today, she’s sharing its flip side, “Party’s Over,” which serves a little Billie Eilish and not only because they have a similar song title in common. It’s dark and moody and sparse and Nandi Rose’s voice, as always, is crystalline. I especially like when she distorts it a little as she sings: “I wish they could see me now/ I wish I had known it then/ I wish I could tell myself/ ‘Don’t do it for anyone else.”

Here’s Rose’s statement on the track:

How many times have I stood on the outside, wanting to be inside? This song is a reminder to myself that maybe I’m seeing it backwards, and the outside is actually the better place to be. There’s a sense of richness at the margins, where the shadows darken. It reminds me of that party trick where you take the wire cage from the top of a bottle of champagne, and you hold it up and twist and trick your brain into seeing the whole thing inverted. Except in this case, the party’s over, and it’s not an illusion, it’s a revelation.

Watch and listen below.

“Orange Blossoms” b/w “Party’s Over” is out now via Anti- Records.