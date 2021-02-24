CHAI – “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (Feat. Ric Wilson)

CHAI, the effervescent Japanese punk crew whose whose last full-length PUNK was our Album Of The Week, is releasing a new album called WINK in a couple months. As demonstrated by its lead single “ACTION,” the band’s heading in a vibier, more laidback direction. Their new track “Maybe Chocolate Chips” is breathy and spacey and it features a guest spot from Chicago rapper Ric Wilson.

The band’s Yuuki shared this about the song:

Things that we want to hold on to, things that we wished went away. A lot of things happen as we age and with that for me, is new moles! But I love them! My moles are like the chocolate chips on a cookie, the more you have, the happier you become! and before you know it, you’re an original

Listen below.

WINK is out 5/21 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.