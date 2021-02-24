Mac McCaughan composed the original score for Amy Poehler’s upcoming Netflix original film Moxie, Film Music Reporter reports. Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie follows a shy teenager (Hadley Robinson) who publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her high school. Amy Poehler, who directed the movie, plays her mom. The cast also includes Josie Totah, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden, and Clark Gregg. Watch the trailer below.

Moxie premieres 3/3 on Netflix.