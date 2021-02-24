The Cloud Nothings Guide To Quarantine Productivity

Cloud Nothings is the only type of nothing that Dylan Baldi can handle. But a whole lot of nothing was nonetheless forced upon the prolific musician last year.

Baldi is the guitarist and frontman for one of our finest young Indie-Rock-with-an-emphatic-capital-R bands. He built Cloud Nothings from a promising teenage solo project into one of the most reliably great units in underground music. They established that reputation by going full speed ahead for a decade-plus, routinely cranking out catchy guitar songs with a jolt of punk aggression. But like so much of this world’s busyness, COVID-19 brought that lifestyle to a halt.

Baldi doesn’t remember much about the first month of the pandemic. He knows he kept checking Reddit for news about coronavirus. He and his girlfriend began marathoning Curb Your Enthusiasm and cooking a lot more often. And… that’s about it. “I didn’t really get a whole lot done in the first month,” he says. “I kind of just melted into the ether.”

A month before everyone was forced inside, Cloud Nothings completed The Shadow I Remember. At the time, Baldi thought it would be the seventh Cloud Nothings album. It’s now the ninth. (Things have gotten weird.) Their record label, Carpark, had already filled out its release schedule for 2020, so the album wouldn’t have been out in 2020 no matter what. But Baldi hoped to be able to tour, at least. Besides writing and recording music, performing it live is pretty much the other thing he’s always doing. And then he couldn’t even do that.

“I was just bored pretty much immediately. What am I supposed to do?” he remembers thinking. He’d long been in the practice of “making a song or something pretty much every day.” So after enough semi-dazed Larry David binges and browser refreshes, he “got into the swing of things with a homemade work schedule.”

Baldi had moved to Philadelphia to live with his girlfriend, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz (they now have an adorable dog named Lavender). The rest of his bandmates — bassist TJ Duke, drummer Jayson Gerycz, and guitarist Chris Brown — stayed behind in Cleveland, so getting everyone into the same room to make music together wasn’t going to be an option for a long time. But he had experience working by himself.

Back in 2009 and in between classes at a music college he never fit in at, Baldi began posting bedroom recordings to a series of MySpace pages for entirely theoretical bands. As humble and scratchy as they were, the songs revealed a songwriter that already knew his way around a hook, and word began to spread through the indie-rock underground. The famed DIY promoter Todd P. discovered the page Baldi had made for Cloud Nothings and invited him to open for Woods and Real Estate at the Market Hotel. Baldi subsequently dropped out of college and hit the road, spending several years playing to almost no one. But eventually, people starters showing up. He hit it hard for a decade, dropping a few classic albums and touring ceaselessly, building Cloud Nothings into an indie rock institution. He hadn’t slowed down until the world forced him to take a beat.

“I don’t like feeling trapped or that I have nothing to do,” he says from Philadelphia. “It’s just not what I wanted out of life, but it was forced onto everyone.”

Baldi’s options were that he could either get to work, or he could get back to beating himself up. The latter is a bit of an ongoing lyrical preoccupation. The Cloud Nothings catalog is filled with songs, such as “Wasted Days” and “Stay Useless,” wherein Baldi castigates himself for not doing enough, not being enough, not living up to his own self-imposed idea of accomplishment. It’s not a difficult thematic vein for him to tap into. “I just waste time, and then I get bummed out about how much time I wasted,” he says of the periods when he doesn’t have anything to work on. “And then it’s just, there’s an endless cycle of despair. I get nothing done. So it’s nice to have a goal, at least.”

As his unwelcome stasis grew on, it became clear that in order to move forward, he was going to have to make a half-return to his solo roots. He began sending songs for Gerycz, who he calls “probably my best friend at this point.” They passed audio files back and forth, Gerycz adding drums, Baldi adding everything else. “Eventually, we just started stockpiling all these songs,” he says. Baldi decided to self-release a set of them on Bandcamp as The Black Hole Understands, which ended up becoming the seventh Cloud Nothings album. (His label was fine with it. He thinks. He actually hasn’t asked.) That the album appeared out of nowhere in a bleak summer was a welcome surprise. So was the album’s sound.

<a href="https://cloudnothings.bandcamp.com/album/the-black-hole-understands">The Black Hole Understands by Cloud Nothings</a>

After releasing debut album Turning On (recently reissued for its 10th anniversary) and a self-titled full-length within months of each other in 2010 and 2011, Baldi rechristened Cloud Nothings as a full-fledged band with 2012’s acclaimed breakthrough Attack On Memory. Recorded by underground legend Steve Albini, the album found Baldi’s knack for pop melodies and insightful angst sharpened like broken glass, delivered with a pulverizing, often scalding noise-punk fury. While Cloud Nothings would occasionally clean it up a bit, Memory made it clear that this band’s music would primarily trade on visceral impact. Subsequent releases would confirm this impression. But The Black Hole Understands had a lovely, jangly pop feel that brought to mind Teenage Fanclub or early R.E.M., and served as welcome balm for his fans’ frazzled nerves.

“When I am alone and writing songs, essentially just for myself, that’s what this feels like,” he says of the lighter touch of The Black Hole. “I don’t really make the heavy stuff unless I’m playing with other people and it lends itself to that. Being totally alone, it’s kind of hard to get in the headspace of ‘I’m going to scream’.” Gerycz adds, “I know it affected how I played because I like to push and pull the tempo and that isn’t an option recording remotely to a click track. All of the jammy things we like to do, we kind of avoided doing because that involves playing off of one another and we need to be in the same room for that.”

The making of The Black Hole Understands was Baldi’s way of dealing “with the uncertainty of everything happening,” he says, “because in the early days, it really felt like nobody knew what was going on, and today, it’s not that much clearer.” He needed creative time during the day where he could say, “I’m going to try to not think about everything else happening, because that’ll make me into a bonafide crazy person. I need this thing to maintain sanity.”