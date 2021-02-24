Duff McKagan Releasing Lost 1982 Album From His Pre-Guns N’ Roses Band The Living

The Living, a short-lived early-’80s Seattle punk band that featured a 17-year-old Duff McKagan on guitar, are releasing their lost 1982 debut album for the first time. McKagan, who went on to play bass in Guns N’ Roses, penned all seven tracks on the The Living: 1982. His bandmate, future Mother Love Bone drummer Greg Gilmore, recently unearthed the recordings and decided to put them out.

“The Living was the beginning of all things Seattle for me — a turning point in my life,” Gilmore explains. “I joined a band and a community. These guys are still my brothers. I’ve cherished these recordings since the days we made them. This record is a fantastic document of a loaded moment. I love it.”

The Living: 1982 is being released in April on Loosegroove Records, the Seattle label co-founded by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard. “It doesn’t matter what year this music was recorded cause it is undeniable,” Gossard says. “But the fact that Duff, Greg , Todd and John created these fully realized songs in 1982 gives credence to the idea that this band, the Living, are ground zero for the Seattle sound.”

Listen to the record’s first single, “Two Generation Stand,” below.

The Living: 1982 is out 4/16 on Loosegroove Records. Pre-order it here.