Chance The Rapper Countersues Former Manager, Accusing Him Of “Self-Dealing And Incompetence”

Last week Chance filed his own lawsuit against Corcoran, the Chicago Tribune reports. The lawsuit — which you can read here in full — alleges that Corcoran exploited his position as Chance’s manager for profit. “Mr. Corcoran repeatedly breached his fiduciary responsibilities to Mr. Bennett by trading on Mr. Bennett’s good name for his own benefit, diverting business opportunities to his separate companies, and demanding and accepting kickbacks as the ‘price’ of doing business with the [sic] Mr. Bennett.” The suit also describes Corcoran as “a child of privilege” and “a hanger-on at the fringes of the rap music scene in Chicago” with no experience in music management, who, “through a pure stroke of luck,” met Chance in 2012 and was entrusted with the opportunity of managing his career despite no prior experience in the field.

Corcoran’s alleged corruption includes leveraging Live Nation’s interest in promoting a Chance tour to sell the company Corcoran’s No Fine Print wine at concerts. According to Chance’s suit, when the people renovating Chicago’s Ramova Theater called to offer Chance equity in the business, Corcoran demanded a cut of the deal as well or else Chance would not participate. Corcoran also allegedly botched the vinyl release of The Big Day, thereby costing Chance more than $1 million in merch profits, and “effectively sabotaged” an offer for Chance to become the celebrity face of UnitedMasters, a music distributor aimed at providing support and services for independent artists.

The parties have each shared statements to the Tribune. Here is Chance’s camp:

Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett. Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence. Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties’ relationship in due course.

And here’s a response from Corcoran’s camp:

Rather than confront the substance of Pat The Manager’s claims, the defendants have elected to attack Mr. Corcoran’s character and rewrite history. The aspersions cast by the Chance camp are offensive and do not reflect the reality of the relationship that Mr. Corcoran and Mr. Bennett developed over many years of collaboration. The results of the pair’s fruitful teamwork — and the contrasting results when Mr. Corcoran was sidelined — are evident to the public. Mr. Corcoran is proud of the work he did on Mr. Bennett’s behalf, and is proud of the work he continues to perform for other talented artists. Mr. Corcoran looks forward to presenting his claims and airing out the defendants’ baseless accusations in court.

Remember when Chance’s career was a feel-good story?