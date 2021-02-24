Petey & Miya Folick – “Haircut”

New Music February 24, 2021 6:46 PM By Peter Helman

Los Angeles indie rocker (and viral TikTok star) Petey has teamed up with Miya Folick for a new track. “‘Haircut’ is a very fun song I wrote with my friend Miya about getting an extreme haircut and not wanting to talk about it,” Petey explains. “I hope you like it. it was really fun to make. We recorded it in Miya’s apartment.”

“Petey started this song and showed it to me. I immediately related,” Folick adds. “Just scroll through my feed to see a history of emotional haircuts. I really love the way it turned out. And it’s one of my mom’s favorite songs that I’ve made!”

“I was in a quarter-life crisis,” Petey sings on the track. “Remember that summer when I shaved my head/ Just to prove that I had control over something?” In the accompanying music video, Folick actually shaves her head. Watch and listen below.

“Haircut” is out now on Terrible Records.

