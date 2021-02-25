Last month, in his Red Hand Files newsletter, Nick Cave announced that he had recorded a new record called Carnage with his Bad Seeds bandmate and longtime collaborator Warren Ellis. He didn’t give a release date or offer any other details. But now, lo and behold, Carnage is out in the world. In another newsletter, Cave said that Carnage is “a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe,” and you can stream it for yourself below.