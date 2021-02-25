Stream Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ Surprise New Album Carnage

New Music February 25, 2021 8:34 AM By Peter Helman

Stream Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ Surprise New Album Carnage

New Music February 25, 2021 8:34 AM By Peter Helman

Last month, in his Red Hand Files newsletter, Nick Cave announced that he had recorded a new record called Carnage with his Bad Seeds bandmate and longtime collaborator Warren Ellis. He didn’t give a release date or offer any other details. But now, lo and behold, Carnage is out in the world. In another newsletter, Cave said that Carnage is “a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe,” and you can stream it for yourself below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    3 days ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    3 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Nervous Dater Call In The Mess

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest