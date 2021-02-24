ViacomCBS is relaunching its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount+ in March, and it announced a whole bunch of new programming today. VH1’s Behind The Music, MTV’s Unplugged, and Yo! MTV Raps are all being revived. Mike Judge is also making another Beavis And Butt-head movie for the platform (in addition to the upcoming Comedy Central series ordered last year).

Paramount+ will also feature a new show called From Cradle To Stage, a six-part unscripted series directed by Dave Grohl. Inspired by his mother Virginia Hanlon’s book of the same name, From Cradle To Stage will feature a famous performer and their mother (along with Grohl and his mom) in every episode.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind The Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS president of music. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle To Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”