Someone Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker And Stole Her Dogs

News February 25, 2021 9:52 AM By Tom Breihan

Last night, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was walking her three French bulldogs when someone attacked the dog walker and stole two of the dogs. TMZ reports that someone shot Gaga’s dog walker just before 10PM last night in Hollywood and made off with her bulldogs Koji and Gustav. The dog walker was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. Gaga’s third bulldog ran away and was later found. Right now, Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward, “no questions asked,” for the return of her dogs.

Gaga is currently in Rome, where she’s filming a movie. TMZ reports that Gaga is “extremely upset,” and of course she is. Police don’t know whether the thief or thieves targeted her dogs specifically because they’re her dogs or whether it was just because they’re French bulldogs, an in-demand breed that can go for a lot of money.

Please don’t steal Lady Gaga’s dogs. For that matter, please don’t steal anyone’s dogs. That’s fucked up.

