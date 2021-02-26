The Alarm Cover Massive Attack

New Music February 26, 2021 2:19 PM By James Rettig

New Music February 26, 2021 2:19 PM By James Rettig

The Welsh rock band the Alarm have released a new album today called WAR. The whole concept behind WAR is pretty wild: The band only began writing and recording it last month and launched pre-orders right when they started that process. In order to have a physical product available, they let their fans order a blank CD-ROM of the album that people will then have to burn themselves. Also sort of wild: It contains a cover of Massive Attack’s “Safe From Harm,” which features Skindred’s Benji Webbe. Listen to that below.

