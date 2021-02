Freddie Gibbs has covered Gil Scott-Heron’s “Winter In America,” from the poet-musician’s 1974 album of the same name. It’s featured on a new EP called Black History Always – Music For The Movement, the second volume of a collaboration between ESPN’s The Undefeated and Hollywood Records that also includes Tinashe covering Chaka Khan and an original song by Brent Faiyaz. Listen to Gibbs’ Scott-Heron cover below.