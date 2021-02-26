Jade Lilitri (Oso Oso) – “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles Cover)

Oso Oso haven’t released any music since summer 2019’s emo-pop instant classic Basking In The Glow. I could sure use another Oso Oso right now, and hopefully Jade Lilitri is hard at work on one. In the meantime, though, he has released a cover of one of the greatest Beatles songs, John Lennon’s Revolver reverie “I’m Only Sleeping.”

Lilitri’s Beatles cover, released under his own name rather than the Oso Oso banner, is part of a new compilation out today called The AMH Comp. It’s a benefit for Amityville Music Hall and its staff to combat income loss from the Long Island venue’s long-term closure due to COVID-19. It was assembled by the concert promoters Long Island Emo and features 28 tracks in total, including quite a few originals plus covers of songs by an intriguing variety of artists: Queens Of The Stone Age, Smoking Popes, Vanessa Carlon, Frightened Rabbit, Vance Joy, Converge, the Mountain Goats, the Get Up Kids, Adele, the Lemonheads, the Juliana Theory, Vitreous Humor, System Of A Down, Elvis Costello, and, as you’ve already heard, the Beatles.

The original “I’m Only Sleeping” is a jangly acoustic pop song marked by sighing vocal harmonies. Lilitri has mostly maintained that vibe, but his own aesthetic comes through loud and clear. Check out the cover below.

<a href="https://longislandemo.bandcamp.com/album/the-amh-comp">The AMH Comp by Jade Lilitri (Oso Oso)</a>

And here’s the whole comp, which you can purchase at Bandcamp for AMH’s benefit: