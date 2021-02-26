The Boston hardcore band MOVE was formed with a particular aim in mind: To represent the Black experience in hardcore, a genre that’s never been considered Black music even though it was literally created by Bad Brains. The band took its name from the Black militant collective that was bombed by Philadelphia police in 1985. (Cops burned down 65 houses, killing 11 people, five of whom were children.) This band makes raw, intense, purposeful shit.

MOVE have not been around for long. Less than a year ago, they released their four-song demo. Today, they’ve followed it up with a new EP called Freedom Dreams. It’s a furious, intense piece of music, and it makes its politics very apparent. It’s also just a really good hardcore record — some true out-of-control mosh music. Stream it below.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/freedom-dreams">Freedom Dreams by MOVE</a>

The Freedom Dreams EP is out now on Triple B Records.