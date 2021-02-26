Everything Nice is an impressive new six-song set from the young emo trio Arm’s Length. Based in Quinte West, Ontario, the dudes in the band range in age from 18 to 20, but they bring veteran-grade craft and confidence to their music. No song on Everything Nice surpasses the 3:30 mark, but each one still achieves anthem status thanks to the arena-scale scope Arm’s Length and producer Anton DeLost are working at. Their combination of deep melancholy, accessible melody, and aggressive grandeur reminds me of Barely Civil with a bit more radio-friendly sparkle.

“Everything Nice is the aftermath of battling mental illnesses for many years,” the band writes in a statement to New Noise. “It’s about family dynamics that may have had a part in shaping the way you behave in relationships. It’s about forgetting everything as a means of coping. It’s about coming to terms with looking back in anger. We feel like we took everything that made our first EP good and kept that in mind on every track, while simultaneously cutting out any filler.”

Stream the full EP below.

<a href="https://armslengthontario.bandcamp.com/album/everything-nice">Everything Nice by arm's length</a>

Everything Nice is out now. Buy it here.