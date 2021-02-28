Laura Pausini’s Diane Warren-penned song “lo si (Seen)” from the Italian film The Life Ahead won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Song. This is Warren’s second Golden Globe win following 2011’s “You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Me” and her sixth total Globe nomination.

Pausini and Warren beat out a field that included H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah (co-written with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas), Celeste’s “Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (co-written by Daniel Pemberton), Sam Ashworth’s “Speak Now” from One Night In Miami (performed by Sam Ashworth, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Raphael Saadiq’s “Tigress & Tweed” from The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (performed by Andra Day, who was nominated for Best Actress).