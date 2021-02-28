“Io Sì (Seen)” From The Life Ahead Wins Best Song At 2021 Golden Globes

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images For Univision

News February 28, 2021 9:22 PM By James Rettig

“Io Sì (Seen)” From The Life Ahead Wins Best Song At 2021 Golden Globes

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images For Univision

News February 28, 2021 9:22 PM By James Rettig

Laura Pausini’s Diane Warren-penned song “lo si (Seen)” from the Italian film The Life Ahead won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Song. This is Warren’s second Golden Globe win following 2011’s “You Haven’t Seen The Last Of Me” and her sixth total Globe nomination.

Pausini and Warren beat out a field that included H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah (co-written with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas), Celeste’s “Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (co-written by Daniel Pemberton), Sam Ashworth’s “Speak Now” from One Night In Miami (performed by Sam Ashworth, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Raphael Saadiq’s “Tigress & Tweed” from The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (performed by Andra Day, who was nominated for Best Actress).

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Heart’s “Alone”

    10 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Calls Out “Lazy, Deeply Sexist” Ginny And Georgia Joke

    8 hours ago

    Discovery Turns 20

    3 days ago

    St. Vincent Teases New Album Daddy’s Home Out In May

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest