Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Score for their work on Soul, Pixar’s metaphysical jazz film. They were introduced by category presenter Tracy Morgan, who misread the name of the film as “Sal.” In his acceptance speech Reznor said, “I think this is the first piece of art I’ve ever made in my life that I can actually show my kids.”

They beat out a field that included Reznor and Ross again for Mank, James Newton Howard for News Of The World, Alexandre Desplat for The Midnight Sky, and Ludwig Göransson for Tenet.

Watch below.