The New Billie Eilish Documentary Takes You Deep Inside Her World

Getting famous sucks. We all know this. We’ve heard the horror stories. We’ve seen the cautionary tales play out over a series of headlines. Your privacy vanishes. Any misstep can spiral into a viral ordeal. You start to wonder what new interlopers and even old friends want from you. As the late Christopher Wallace once told us, more money begets more problems. The perils of worldwide notoriety have long since become clichés. Yet watching some young pop star cope with newfound celebrity never ceases to be sobering.

That feeling certainly springs up over the course of director R.J. Cutler’s new documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which traces Eilish’s rapid rise from alt-pop wunderkind to music industry monolith. The movie premiered last Friday on AppleTV+, just weeks after Framing Britney Spears, another film about a young female pop star’s struggle with fame, but there are some key differences. From a distance of decades, without the benefit of much inside story from Spears and her inner circle, Framing focused on the media’s role in building her up only to repeatedly tear her down. It was a decidedly tragic story. Whereas Blurry remains up close and personal with Eilish and her family from start to finish. It arrives at what might turn out to be the peak of her fame, just a year after her historic Grammys sweep, as the world awaits her second album. And despite some dark moments, it leaves open the possibility that Eilish will turn out OK.

The World’s A Little Blurry begins and ends with “Ocean Eyes,” the synth ballad Eilish released to SoundCloud at age 13. At the start, we see her recording “Ocean Eyes” at home with her older brother Finneas, who wrote and produced it, and her excited disbelief upon hearing it on Santa Monica’s renowned NPR affiliate KCRW. The movie’s final shot frames her from behind, half a decade later, looking out into a sold-out arena as she performs the same song. Career-wise, Eilish’s journey from point A to point B has essentially been one unbroken upward swoop, but her personal experience of that ascent has by no means been smooth. The rigors of touring have broken her body and sapped her spirit. The looming ambient threat of “the internet,” with its potential to critique her every flaw, is a source of constant anxiety. So is the pressure to satisfy corporate overlords and her rabid fan base, living up to her role as a generational spokesperson while remaining authentic to herself. Eilish has shouldered these challenges with the help of her famously quirky and tight-knit family, based out of the same modest LA home she grew up in, buoyed by her free-spirit actor parents and Finneas, her brother, producer, and best friend.

It’s one thing to imagine all this, and it’s another to watch it play out. Cutler, a longtime documentarian who has gotten an inside look at Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign (The War Room) and Anna Wintour’s Vogue operation (The September Issue), was afforded a shocking degree of interior access. We see Billie and Finneas writing and recording her blockbuster debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in their now-famous bedroom studio. We see Eilish’s mother’s attempts to comfort and guide her, be it nagging her about rehabbing her injured ankle or pushing back against a handler who wants to tone down Eilish’s anti-drug message in case she uses drugs later on. We see her father — a man with tremendous facial hair and multiple Phoebe Bridgers T-shirts — give a pep talk before her first time out driving alone. We see the slow, painful degradation of her romance with “Q,” aka rapper 7: AMP, a relationship never revealed to the public before this movie.

The footage is so abundant, in fact, that the movie sprawls well beyond two hours, though it only occasionally dips into tedium. Cutler uses all that video skillfully, particularly some well-timed cuts that emphasize the peculiarity of Eilish’s situation. At one point near the end of the film, rattled by one too many meet-and-greets, she unloads on her mom and the rest of her touring team while in transit. “I can’t have one moment where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this,'” she laments. “All I hear is BILLIE BILLIE BILLIE BILLIE every second of my life.” From there it’s straight to another massive throng of phone-wielding fans seeking photos and autographs. After her breakup with Q — who comes off terribly here, snubbing Eilish at Coachella and angrily punching a wall among other loser boyfriend behavior — we see her onstage in New York performing “wish you were gay,” her song about wanting to explain an ex’s disinterest, and weeping during the breakup song “i love you.” Perhaps most resonantly, we cut directly from 16-year-old Billie making the #1 hit “bad guy” to footage of her getting her learner’s permit. It underlines just how young she was while recording When We All Fall Asleep, an album that cemented her place as a zeitgeist-shifting generational talent.