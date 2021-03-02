Jordana – “Doubt Of Revival” (Feat. Ryan Woods)

All last year, Jordana was cranking out new music. Early in 2020, she reissued her 2019 debut Classical Notions Of Happiness in an expanded form, featuring new songs that hinted at the direction she was moving in. We got to hear that blossom over the course of two EPs that eventually linked together and culminated in her sophomore album Something To Say To You. Apparently she isn’t slowing down at all: Today she’s back with another new song.

This one’s called “Doubt Of Revival,” and it differs a bit from Jordana’s recent work in that it’s a collaboration, featuring Jordana and Ryan Woods trading vocals. Here’s what Jordana had to say about it:

“Doubt of Revival” is a song written about the obsessive thoughts that have haunted me from past decisions and my internal struggle with the uncertainty of being able to grow from these decisions and experiences. Fitting enough, given the current state of the world, this song was made over Zoom! I am definitely wary about Zoom sessions, because I can’t help but goof off, seemingly most of the time! But working with Cameron and Ryan was a blast and extremely rewarding considering how happy I am with the song we were able to make remotely.

