Estonian Rapper Tommy Cash’s Signature Adidas Seem Long

Viral Estonian rapper Tommy Cash does weird shit. It’s kind of his thing. And so, for his new collaboration with Adidas, he’s made some weird-ass shoes. “WHEN I SAID TO ADIDAS THAT I WANT TO MAKE THE LONGEST SHOE IN THE WORLD AS OUR COLLAB THEY WERE LIKE WTF TOMMY,” Cash wrote on Instagram. “BUT 5 MONTHS LATER HERE WE ARE.”

The sneakers, which Hypebeast reports are the final installment of Adidas Originals’ Superstar campaign, really are extremely, unnecessarily long. They’re basically clown shoes. One foot is white and the other is black, Cash’s autograph is on the heel, and the insoles feature a yin-yang design. As Cash explains in a statement:

Both the “angel” and the “devil” live in me at the same time — two opposites that are constantly fighting with each other. So why hide one side of your personality when they can perfectly coexist with each other. Shouldn’t be too good or too bad. Balance is needed. As two opposites of Yin and Yang, forming one whole. Yes, these sneakers are different colors. After all, they reflect my mood, which changes every day. And I will proudly wear both versions of the iconic silhouette at the same time.

These shoes are, quite frankly, ridiculous, so they’re only getting a super-limited release. If you want a pair, you’ll have to download the Adidas app and register for a raffle there. The winners, who will be randomly chosen on 3/3, will then be able to buy the shoes. Lucky them!