Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – “Sunshine Superman” (Donovan Cover)

Jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith and Iggy Pop have come together to cover Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman,” which will appear on Smith’s new album Breathe, which is out at the end of this month.

“I was playing with my trio at Arts Garage in Delray Beach in Florida,” Smith said in a press release, explaining how the two of them linked up. “Iggy would come by and say he wanted to play with me. I let him play slaparoo and he loved it. He enjoyed playing with us. We thought about recording a few songs, so we went in with my trio backing us up, and it worked.”

The song, and the album as a whole, was produced by Don Was. Check out their cover of “Sunshine Superman” below.

Breathe is out 3/26 via Blue Note Records.