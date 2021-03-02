The Microphones Announce Vinyl-Only Album Of Background Noise

On the newly announced Foghorn Tape, Elverum is keeping the Microphones “reunion” going rather than return to his longtime Mount Eerie moniker, but it’s a radically different kind of Microphones album. As explained in Elverum’s announcement on Twitter today, the project comprises “background noise, no songs, no music.” A blurb on his P.W. Elverum & Sun website elaborates, “Literally just the noisy fuzzed out tape loop of a ‘fog horn’ (actually a distant pitch-bent bass) that plays through-out the background of ‘the Glow pt. 2’ and other Microphones musics. Ambient noise. Blank ocean.” Although the title lends itself to a cassette release, Foghorn Tape will only be available on clear vinyl, with no digital option — so if you want to hear this particular “100% background noise,” you’re going to have to buy it.

Foghorn Tape is available for purchase here as of today for $22. Revisit our 2018 interview with Elverum here and our retrospective on the Microphones’ It Was Hot, We Stayed In The Water here.