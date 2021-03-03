Kings Of Leon Releasing New Album On Chainsmokers’ NFT Platform

Kings Of Leon are the latest musicians to hop aboard the NFT (or “non-fungible tokens”) train. The band are releasing a new album, When You See Yourself, this Friday, and today they’ve announced it will be accompanied by a digital art collection called NFT YOURSELF.

The collection will encompass up to 25 pieces that include exclusive collectibles and visuals made by the band’s creative director. The NFTs, which will be available for two weeks, will also include copies of their new album. (The album will also be out through the usual means of purchasing/streaming.) There will also be NFT auctions for six “golden ticket” experiences that include front-row seats to the band’s eventual tour.

Kings Of Leon are releasing their NFT collection through YellowHeart, a live event ticketing and NFT platform that counts the Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart among its partners.

If you find yourself confused by NFT, we just published a helpful explainer about how it works and why it might not be so good.