Wu-Tang Clan Announce 400-lb Photo Book

Wu-Tang Clan have released limited-edition items before — you might recall a certain one-of-a-kind album purchased by Martin Shkreli for $2 million back in 2015 — and today they’ve announced another one: a 400-lb photo book.

Well, the book is presumably normal book weight, but each book comes with a steel and bronze sculpture designed by Gethin Jones that opens up to display an exclusive coffee table hardcover that features 300 pages worth of photos of the group.

They’re only selling 36 of these items — 36 chambers, if you will (they certainly did) — and there’s a mailing list you can sign up for so you can be alerted to when these “pieces of hip hop history” go on sale. No price has been announced, but imagine the cost of shipping alone!