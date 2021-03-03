Maroon 5 Singer Is Sad That “There’s No Bands Anymore”

Adam Levine, lead singer of the band Maroon 5, is sad that there are no bands anymore. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss Maroon 5’s new song “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Levine laments the lack of bands in the current pop landscape and waxes nostalgic about the halcyon days of bands, like Avril Lavigne:

You look back at that stuff and, it’s funny, I’ve been showing my kid music videos, my little girl. And it’s funny how you go back and re-watch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I’ve been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records. Like, dude, “I’m With You” is like — it’s, yeah, that gives you tears. It’s crazy, because you don’t remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted, because it was like when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there’s some really great songs that I didn’t understand how good they were back then.

It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know? That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as … I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.