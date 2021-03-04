John Andrews & The Yawns – “New California Blue”

By Chris DeVille

New Hampshire musician John Andrews has been a member of Quilt and Woods, but every few years he returns to the forefront under the guise of John Andrews & The Yawns. Cookbook, his third Yawns LP following 2015’s Bit By The Fang and 2017’s Bad Posture, is coming in May on Woodsist, and its lead single dropped today.

“New California Blue” leads off Cookbook, and it was the first song Andrews recorded for the album. In a statement accompanying the song, he calls it an ode to Joni Mitchell: “She was the soundtrack to a pretty crazy time in my life & i got a lot of mileage out of her music so I wanted to somehow say thank you to her through song.” The resulting tribute is a soft, woodwind-speckled folk-rock song so airy it feels like it might float into the outer reaches of sleep. “I love that song you sung/ It rolls right off the tongue,” he sings. “I know that you’re hurting baby but you’re not the only one/ Behind those clouds is a lot of sun.”

Listen below via Andrews’ self-directed music video.

TRACKLIST:

1 “New California Blue”
2 “River Of Doubt”
3 “Ain’t That Right”
4 “Try”
5 “Song For The Gonz”
6 “Early Hours Of The Morning”
7 “Easy Going”
8 “Johnny’s Cookbook”
9 “Keep On Dreamin”
10 “Thankyou”

Cookbook is out 5/14 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.

Comments

