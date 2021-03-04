Netflix’s Notorious B.I.G. Documentary Scales Back The Myth-Making Just Enough To Show Us The Man

One of the first things that comes to mind when you connect Jodeci and the Notorious B.I.G. is very loud sex. While “Freek’n You” plays in the background on the “Fuck Me” interlude, Lil’ Kim calls Biggie a “gangsta killin’,” “chronic smokin’,” “blendin’ black greasy motherfucker.” At Ready To Die‘s dead center, the descriptors are pretty much a vulgar SparkNotes of Biggie’s persona: rotund, strapped, great on the mic and in bed (and two songs later, a pretty good motivational speaker).

“Freek’n You” pops up early in Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, the new Netflix doc from director Emmett Malloy that touts unreleased footage from Biggie’s close friend Damion Butler. We don’t see the skit’s recording session, but maybe something a little better: Christopher Wallace and his crew of twentysomethings unashamedly singing an unashamedly horny song toward the camera. It’s a sublimely average moment of knuckleheadedness from a man who has long since become a myth.

The catalog of Biggie documentaries is plagued with features that obsess over the cruel details of his death instead of the intricacies of his life, making sure his legend stays a legend, or just repeating what’s come before. It’s apparently hard to take a fresh look at a person that’s immediately tied to so many of hip-hop’s biggest tropes without just relying on the tropes. That’s how you get moments like Biggie saying that Pinterest-ready “can’t change the world unless we change ourselves” line, to Diddy, in the middle of a club. (It’s on you if you believe that actually happened.) I Got A Story To Tell isn’t that interested in redressing Biggie’s two-album arc in gold and insisting on its significance to the universe. It zooms in tighter. We see what Ready To Die was before it became a cultural jewel: the product of a drug dealer trying to survive, blindly betting on a fired music executive.

I Got A Story To Tell takes care to lionize Biggie’s gifts as well as the biographical particulars of what went into his quotables. His uncle and grandmother in Jamaica appear on screen to remember a young Christopher embracing the island’s sounds, while saxophonist Donald Harrison — a neighbor up in Clinton Hill — talks about bonding with him when he was grooming his “little buddy” to be a jazz artist. The details don’t only illuminate the finer threads that run through his art: Because the Notorious B.I.G. is hip-hop, they make connections for the genre itself. Even Biggie’s more exaggerated rhymes are couched in human stakes. “Whatchu Want” includes some of his most assaultive bars, but the film suggests the cartoonish violence comes from real-world frustration. In the scenes immediately before and after the verse’s appearance, Diddy remembers Biggie trying to hide his poverty from him and a lifelong friend opens up about intimate conversations where Wallace knew his raps were a lifeboat from a life spent preparing for death.