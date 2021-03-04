Forecastle Fest Moved To 2022

Like most music festivals, the Louisville, Kentucky-based Forecastle was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. And instead of trying to stage a return this summer, Forecastle has announced that it’s taking the year off and will return in 2022.

“Feedback from our loyal fans is incredibly important to us, and we are taking this time to make improvements across the board to make Forecastle 2022 an even more incredible experience,” organizers write in a statement.

“We are excited to share that the festival is moving to Memorial Day Weekend beginning in 2022 and beyond, bringing cooler temperatures and even better vibes!” the statement continues. “Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates. We can’t wait to see you at Waterfront Park next year!”