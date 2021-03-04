New Report Details Nicki Minaj’s Efforts To Silence Her Husband’s Accuser

In 1995, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree. The rape occurred in September 1994 when both Petty and his victim were 16 years old, and Petty served 4 years in prison for the crime. Last year, after he married Minaj, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He eventually did register as a sex offender and those charges were later dismissed because he’s facing similar felony charges, which Petty will be on trial for this June.

In a new report from The Daily Beast, Petty’s victim — who is going by only her first name (Jennifer) to maintain her privacy — alleges that Minaj and her associates have spent the past year harassing her and trying to bribe her to recant her accusation. Per The Daily Beast, Jennifer had to move three times in 2020 out of fear for her safety after Minaj fans and associates of Minaj tried to contact her to silence her.

On several different occasions, Jennifer says she was approached by people seemingly loosely associated with Minaj. One gave her number to Minaj and they talked on the phone, a conversation in which Minaj allegedly offered to fly her to Los Angeles or Atlanta. Another allegedly called her cousin in North Carolina offering $500,000 if Jennifer spoke with Petty’s lawyer. And in another incident, she says a man offered her $20,000 in cash if she agreed to sign a letter that she lied about her assault. Jennifer refused in all cases.

Minaj has acknowledged the accusation in social media posts and claimed that the accusation was false. She said that the accuser had tried to recant her statement back in 1995, though Jennifer says that isn’t true. Jennifer first came forward asking Minaj to leave her alone in a YouTube video that was posted last year.

The full Daily Beast report is here.