Rata Negra – “El Escarmiento” & “Desconfía De Ese Chico”

Late last decade, Madrid trio Rata Negra burst out of the gate with a flurry of tuneful, ferocious punk rock. They quickly followed up their 2017 debut Oído Absoluto with Justicia Cósmica in 2018 and the La Hija Del Sepulturero in 2019. We didn’t hear from them in 2020, but they’re back with a third LP for 2021.

Una Vida Vulgar — Spanish for “a vulgar life” — is dropping in April. Today Rata Negra are sharing two songs from the album, “El Escarmiento” and “Desconfía De Ese Chico,” both of which show off clearer production and deeper immersion into pop accessibility. Rata Negra started out in a post-punk mold, and this music is a natural evolution into new wave and power-pop sounds. According to the band’s UK label La Vida Es Un Mus Discos, this is indicative of the rest of the LP: “Each of the ten tracks are so good, that they could be released as a single.” It’s certainly true of the first two! Hear them below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/una-vida-vulgar">Una Vida Vulgar by Rata Negra</a>

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/una-vida-vulgar">Una Vida Vulgar by Rata Negra</a>

Una Vida Vulgar is out 4/23 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos/Humo. Pre-order it here.