Florry, the 2018-vintage Band To Watch and project of the young Philadelphia musician Francie Medosch, has shared some new music. Since last year’s Oh You Vacation Time EP, Medosch had a major surgery and dropped off a bunch of demos on Bandcamp. And now she’s shared two new songs, “Seed Bombs” and “JF Requiem #2,” a sequel to one of those demos. They’re both lovely fingerpicked reveries, and you can listen to both below.

Seed Bombs by Florry