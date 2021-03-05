Generation – “Present” & “In The House Of Being”

Generation are a five-man punk band out of Manchester who specialize in howl-along guitar bombardments that split the difference between hardcore aggression and “dudes rock” enthusiasm. Since their 2019 debut Call It A Life, they’ve only shared one song, last year’s “By A Thread.” But they’ve got a new single out today featuring two new tracks, “Present” and “In The House Of Being.” Muscular, fiery, and top-of-your-lungs catchy, both are well worth hearing, so do that below.

