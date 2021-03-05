Gladie – “Fixer”

Gladie, Cayetana leader Augusta Koch’s recent project with Matt Schimelfenig of Three Man Cannon, released their debut album Safe Sins and put out a string of EPs last year. Today, they’re back with “Fixer,” a new indie-rocker that finds Koch and Schimelfenig’s voices united as one. “Woke up with that cloud in my head/ But I think I’ll go to a friends house instead/ Get high and we won’t talk/ But that’s okay because everyone deals with their shit in their own way,” they sing. Listen below.

<a href="https://gladie.bandcamp.com/track/fixer">Fixer by gladie</a>