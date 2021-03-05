Foxing – “Speak With The Dead” (Feat. WHY?)

If you thought Nearer My God was the sound of Foxing shooting their shot, just wait until you hear what they’re doing next. The St. Louis band’s sound has never fit neatly within the confines of genre descriptors like “emo” or “indie rock,” and they’ve never been less classifiable than on the first single from their upcoming album.

After teasing something called Draw Down The Moon in recent weeks, today the band’s online presence directed people to participate in “Ritual I” at drawdownthemoon.org, where users are greeted with the message, “Welcome to our humble maze. Soon enough, you’ll find the center. For now, why don’t you introduce yourself?” Registering at the form below apparently sent folks on a scavenger hunt of sorts, which culminated in a video for an expansive new song called “Speak With The Dead,” a seven-minute behemoth featuring fellow genre-defiant Midwestern visionaries WHY?

The song is a journey unto itself, a slow-blooming, shapeshifting power ballad that feels like the most ambitious thing this extremely ambitious band has ever recorded. It feels even grander when paired with the music video, directed by Hayden Molinarolo, Dylan Schnitker, and Foxing’s Conor Murphy, which involves swords and caves and riding lawnmowers and a mundane trip to the gas station. Watch below.

So, Draw Down The Moon? Coming soon?