Beyoncé Pays Tribute To 13-Year-Old Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer

News March 6, 2021 5:32 PM By Peter Helman

Beyoncé has paid tribute to 13-year-old fan Lyric Chanel, who died on Friday of brain cancer. Chanel’s family documentary her two-year battle with the disease on social media, with Beyoncé, Cardi B, and over 600,000 others following her journey. To honor the late Chanel, Beyoncé sang an a cappella medley of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love On Top” dedicated to her memory, switching out the word “baby” for “Lyric.” Watch and listen below.

