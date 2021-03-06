Beyoncé Pays Tribute To 13-Year-Old Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer

Beyoncé has paid tribute to 13-year-old fan Lyric Chanel, who died on Friday of brain cancer. Chanel’s family documentary her two-year battle with the disease on social media, with Beyoncé, Cardi B, and over 600,000 others following her journey. To honor the late Chanel, Beyoncé sang an a cappella medley of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love On Top” dedicated to her memory, switching out the word “baby” for “Lyric.” Watch and listen below.