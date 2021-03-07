Watch Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis & Blake Sennett Perform Together For First Time In 6 Years

Rilo Kiley broke up over a decade ago and leaders Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett have only performed together publicly once since then, at Coachella 2015 when Sennett came out to do “Portions For Foxes” with Lewis.

But they reunited for the first time in 6 years for Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream, which has been airing throughout the weekend. They performed “Let Me Back In,” a track that appeared on the band’s post-breakup RKives compilation.

Last year, Rilo Kiley reissued their hard-to-find debut collection of demos.

Watch Lewis and Sennett perform “Let Me Back In” at the 5hr35m30s-mark below.