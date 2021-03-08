Spencer Radcliffe, Club Night, Squirrel Flower, & More Cover Community College For New Compilation

New Music March 8, 2021 11:22 AM By James Rettig

Spencer Radcliffe, Club Night, Squirrel Flower, & More Cover Community College For New Compilation

New Music March 8, 2021 11:22 AM By James Rettig

Community College are a band based out of Boston that make syrupy and slow indie rock music. They released their debut album, Comco, two years ago today and it’s being honored with a full-length covers compilation that features a stacked roster of the group’s admirers. Spencer Radcliffe, Club Night, Squirrel Flower, Lilith, bedbug, Big Nice, and more all take on tracks from the album and adorn the band’s wordy, weary music with their own personal touches. All proceeds from the compilation will benefit the Allston-Brighton Community Fridges. Check out the comp below.

And here’s the original album:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    9 hours ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest