Spencer Radcliffe, Club Night, Squirrel Flower, & More Cover Community College For New Compilation

Community College are a band based out of Boston that make syrupy and slow indie rock music. They released their debut album, Comco, two years ago today and it’s being honored with a full-length covers compilation that features a stacked roster of the group’s admirers. Spencer Radcliffe, Club Night, Squirrel Flower, Lilith, bedbug, Big Nice, and more all take on tracks from the album and adorn the band’s wordy, weary music with their own personal touches. All proceeds from the compilation will benefit the Allston-Brighton Community Fridges. Check out the comp below.

<a href="https://compco.bandcamp.com/album/compco">compco by Various Artists</a>

And here’s the original album: