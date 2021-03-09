Fresh – “Girl Clout”

Fresh are self-described “punx from London who love emo, shredding, touring, oat milk, and using friendship to fill a gaping uncertain hole inside of yourself.” They are sort of a sister band to ME REX, whose Triceratops / Stegosaurus double-EP was one of last year’s most delightful surprises. That band’s singer-songwriter, Myles McCabe, is a sideman in Fresh, and Fresh’s primary creative force, Kathryn Woods, similarly backs up McCabe in ME REX.

A new Fresh single called “Girl Clout” is out today. Despite its upbeat feel and major-key composition, this is an angry song, one inspired by Woods’ experiences as a woman in the music industry. Atop a brightly fuzzed-out guitar loop, she lets her frustrations loose: “I feel a constant lethargy/ The pressure to say yes/ No one will take me seriously/ I want to be the best/ It’s here for sure and certain/ I see it in your eyes/ Play shows with us for girl clout/ Tell me you’re one of the good guys!”

Hear “Girl Clout” below.