Hear 4AD Classics Covered By The Breeders, U.S. Girls, Aldous Harding, & More

4AD turned 40 last year and, in a bit of a delayed celebration, the label has just announced that next month they’re releasing a covers compilation called Bills & Aches & Blues. It features 18 artists that are currently on their roster covering songs from 4AD’s storied history. Contributors include the Breeders, Bradford Cox, Big Thief, Jenny Hval, Bing And Ruth, Future Islands, and more. The whole compilation will be available 4/2 but every week until then 4AD will share a segment of the songs that are on it.

First up we get the Breeders covering His Name Is Alive’s “Dirt Eaters,” U.S. Girls covering the Birthday Party’s “Junkyard,” Aldous Harding covering Deerhunter’s “Revival,” Tkay Maidza covering Pixies “Where Is My Mind?,” and Maria Somerville covering Air Miami’s “Seabird.”

The first year of proceeds from Bills & Aches & Blues will be donated to the Los Angeles after school program The Harmony Project. Listen to the first round of covers and check out the compilation’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Tkay Maidza – “Where Is My Mind?” (Pixies)

02 U.S. Girls – “Junkyard” (The Birthday Party)

03 Aldous Harding – “Revival” (Deerhunter)

04 The Breeders – “Dirt Eaters” (His Name Is Alive)

05 Maria Somerville – “Seabird” (Air Miami)

06 Tune-Yards – “Cannonball” (The Breeders)

07 Spencer. – “Genesis” (Grimes)

08 Helado Negro – “Futurism” (Deerhunter)

09 Efterklang – “Postal” (Piano Magic)

10 Bing and Ruth – “Gigantic” (Pixies)

11 Future Islands – “The Moon Is Blue” (Colourbox)

12 Jenny Hval – “Sunbathing” (Lush)

13 Dry Cleaning – “Oblivion” (Grimes)

14 Bradford Cox – “Mountain Battles” (Breeders)

15 SOHN – “Song To The Siren” (Tim Buckley)

16 Becky And The Birds – “The Wolves Act I And II” (Bon Iver)

17 Ex:Re – “Misery Is A Butterfly” (Blonde Redhead)

18 Big Thief – “Off You” (The Breeders)

The full Bills & Aches & Blues will be out digitally on 4/2. Physical editions will be out later this year — pre-order those here.