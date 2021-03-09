PACKS – “Silvertongue”

Are you ready for the sound of early Best Coast and Vivian Girls to make a comeback? PACKS are ready! The Toronto band’s new single “Silvertongue” has a lo-fi garage-pop sound that throws back to some of the best throwbacks of the late aughts. There’s a bit of ’90s slacker indie rock in there too, and Madeline Link makes the sound her own with a commandingly laconic microphone presence.

“It’s easy to be lured into the comforts of past relationships,” Link writes in a press release. “What’s harder is dealing with years of exhaustion, mistrust, and always hoping. Ditch the whiplash of manipulation and decide what YOU want out of love!”

“Silvertongue” is the second single from Take The Cake, PACKS’ forthcoming debut album for the esteemed Fire Talk and Royal Mountain labels. You can watch its video, directed by Links and Graeme Leung, below, where you can also check out lead single “Hangman.” (It doesn’t sound anything like “Silvertongue.”)

Take The Cake is out 5/14 on Fire Talk/Royal Mountain. Pre-order it here.