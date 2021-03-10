Xenia Rubinos – “Did My Best”

NYC music veteran Xenia Rubinos is back with a new single today. “Did My Best” is about the grief that follows sudden loss. Director Mario Rubén Carrió’s video for the song finds an alienated Rubinos reluctantly attending a New Year’s Eve party. Things take a surreal turn from there. Rubinos describes making the video as a “healing ritual.” In a press release, she continues, “It’s my wish that this song can be a resting place for somebody’s feelings, that they can feel themselves inside of it and wrap themselves up in it when they need to.”

Here’s more from Rubinos on the song itself:

This is a song about a sudden loss and wishing to see this person you never got to say goodbye to again. I remember the moment when I felt I was done singing, it’s like when you cry so hard you forget why you were crying in the first place. As we listened back, the hairs on my arms and legs stood straight up, I felt my face getting hot. I suddenly felt that old familiar feeling. In that moment, in the basement during an eerie quarantine night of fireworks and ambulance sirens I suddenly remembered why I sing.

“Did My Best” is out now on ANTI-.