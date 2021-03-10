Doss – “Puppy”

The NYC-based producer Doss released her self-titled debut EP back in 2014 and, save for some remixes (including one on SOPHIE’s Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-insides official remix album) and what’s been teased in virtual DJ sets, she hasn’t put out any new music since then. Until today, that is, with her new single “Puppy,” a perfectly amped-up gauzy/glossy pop production. Here’s Doss’ statement on the track:

I had an ex once who called me Puppy, you know what I mean. I had fallen in love with their family and friends while we were together, so it wasn’t just about the person or the breakup with them, but about losing the whole world that had been so vibrant and intimate and important and familial. We had been broken up for a while, like maybe three months, and I got invited to a birthday party and decided to drive last minute. Driving back at 2 a.m. to Maryland, I was sort of parsing through how sweet and welcoming they had been, but how I knew that it would never be like how it was before and what to do with all of those feelings. There’s nothing like the feeling of a solitary night drive home, thinking about life.

“Puppy” is out now via LuckyMe.