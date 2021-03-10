Civic – “Tell The Papers”

Last year, the Melbourne band Civic released a two-song single — an original called “Radiant Eye” and a cover of the Creation’s Rushmore-soundtrack banger “Making Time” — that impressed the absolute hell out of me. Civic are a straight-up rip-snorting rock ‘n’ roll band, and they don’t really have a subgenre. They’ve got garage rock swagger, power-pop hooks, and punk ferocity. (They’ve also evidently got basement-punk recording budgets, but that’s not exactly a problem, is it?) The band’s sound is huge and basic and extremely gratifying. They just kick ass.

Civic have been releasing music since 2018, and they’ve got a couple of EPs to their name. In a couple of weeks, Civic will release their full-length debut Future Forecast on Flightless Records, the label run by former King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer and manager Eric Moore. (It’s really not hard to see why someone from King Gizzard’s camp might be into Civic.) Along with the album announcement, the band has shared a video for the new song “Check The Papers,” a rocker so nasty and urgent that even its harmonica-tootles have teeth. With the video, director Oscar O’Shea tells a story about a girl building something cool out on a farm. Check it out below.

“Radiant Eye” will also be on the album, and Civic have a video for that one, too. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Radiant Eye”

02 “Another Day”

03 “As Seen On TV”

04 “Just A Fix”

05 “Tell The Papers”

06 “Sunday Best”

07 “Shake Like Death”

08 “Back To You”

09 “Hollywood Nights In Hamburg”

10 “Velvet Casino”

11 “Clone”

12 “Come To Know”

Future Forecast is out 3/26 on Flightless. Pre-order it here.