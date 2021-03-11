Godspeed You! Black Emperor Previewing New Album In Livestreamed Event Ahead Of Release

News March 11, 2021 10:24 AM By Chris DeVille

Last week Godspeed You! Black Emperor revealed the imminent arrival of a new album called G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! Out the first week of April, it will be the legendary Montréal post-rock collective’s first release since 2017’s “Luciferian Towers.” The only music they have shared from the album is a brief snippet in a promo video, but it looks like they’re going to be previewing the whole thing in characteristically grandiose fashion.

The Saturday before the album drops, Godspeed will be livestreaming the whole thing in a multimedia engagement of sorts. It’s billed as “a visual album event, presenting its concert film projections in an official capacity for the first time in the band’s 25-year history.” As a press release further explains, “GY!BE filmmakers/projectionists Karl Lemieux & Philippe Leonard set up their six 16mm analog projectors in an empty Cinema Imperial in Montréal, spooling dozens of film loops & short reels for a hallmark Godspeed concert experience, set to the band’s new recording.” The webcast will air at suoniperilpopolo.org starting at 6PM ET on March 27. It appears to be free of charge.

Here’s a video announcing the livestream:

