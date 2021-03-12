Twin Shadow – “Johnny & Jonnie”

Twin Shadow – “Johnny & Jonnie”

Back in 2018, George Lewis, Jr. released his fourth album as Twin Shadow, Caer. After a couple standalone singles in 2019, we haven’t heard from Lewis for a bit, but that’s about to change. Lewis is now gearing up for a new album. While there isn’t any official news about that quite yet, he’s shared a new song that hints at a stylistic shift for the next era of Twin Shadow.

Lewis’ new song is called “Johnny & Jonnie.” With a bubbling groove, bright horn blasts, and some dubby sound effects, it finds Twin Shadow tapping into more of a Caribbean sound than we’ve heard from him in the past. The whole thing has a warm, easy, sun-fried aesthetic to it that’s pretty removed from the slicker, more nocturnal corners of some past Twin Shadows album.

“’Johnny and Jonnie’ is a song inspired by some photographs taken by Danny Lyon of teenagers in border towns near El Paso in the ’70s… the photos made me day dream about two young men who are lovers escaping to New Orleans to find a different life,” Lewis explained. Check it out below.

